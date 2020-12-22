Is There A New Ariana Grande In Town? Watch Voice Kids' Star Juli Chan Cover 'Bad Idea'

Juli Chan, a 16-year-old singer from the Polish edition of The Voice Kids, debuted her cover of Ariana Grande‘s “Bad Idea” on Tuesday, December 22, one day before the release of her own original material — and let’s just say… there’s a new pop princess in town.

The Polish artist rocked Grande’s notorious high ponytail and winged eyeliner while singing her own rendition of the 27-year-old’s song. The three-minute clip highlighted Chan’s impressive vocal range and confidence that’s fit for the stage.

The rising star — whose real name is Julia Chmielarska and who is known from her appearance on the second season of The Voice Kids in Poland — may have interpreted Grande’s “Bad Idea” tune, but she also clarified that she has some original ideas up her sleeve. “Ariana Grande is a purebred, genius singer with outstanding voice capabilities. It is a huge challenge to face her legend,” Chan said.

“But I tried to be myself while performing her song. I don’t like comparisons, I am not ‘Polish Ariana Grande.’ I am ‘Polish Juli Chan,'” the singer added.

Chan gave a sneak peak of her music video via her Instagram on the eve of its debut. “You should know I’m temporary🤍,” she captioned the upside-down black-and-white selfie.

The brunette beauty often takes to social media to show off her striking looks and life in Poland alongside poetic captions. Chan shared another stunning shot on November 16 and wrote, “might change my mind, so don’t keep me waiting🤍.”