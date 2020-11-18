Ariana Grande's New Music Video Is *So* Provocative, We'd Say It's NSFW: Watch Here

Wasn’t she just President in ‘Positions’? Taking on the roles of both scientist and robot in her sexy new music video, “34+35,” it’s safe to say that Ariana Grande can do it all.

In the music video, which was released on Tuesday, November 17, the Grammy Award winner transformed into a seductive Dr. Frankenstein who worked on creating a doll-like fembot of herself. “Can you stay up all night? F**k me ’til the daylight, Thirty-four, thirty-five,” she sings in the tune off her latest album, Positions.

Throughout the video — a sci-fi mini-movie directed by Director X — Grande and her science beauties worked to bring the lifeless doll to life as she lied on a metallic table. While the naughty lyrics hinted at the sexy meaning behind the song, Grande addressed the title at the end of the video.

“Math class… never was good,” Grande said, hinting that viewers should add up the numbers in the title. The 27-year-old shared a clip from her stunning new music video — which already garnered close to 2M views — via Instagram. Fans flocked to the comment section to praise the talented icon for her fembot video.

“Omg. Ok. Wowww,” pal Hailey Bieber commented. “ARE U KIDDING ME THIS IS EVERYTHING,” one fan excitedly wrote while another added: “An album & two music videos.. thank u for saving 2020 ma’am.”

A third user comically added: “I’m gonna tell my kids this is a cultural reset.”

This is the “Stuck with U” singer’s second single from her sixth album release. The title song, “Positions,” was released one week prior to the studio album release on October 30. The single was also accompanied by a music video where Grande acted as the President of the U.S. She first teased the release of her sixth album in October with a tweet that read: “I can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

Grande’s newest record comes after her back-to-back debut of Sweetener — which was released in August 2018 — and Thank U, Next — which was released in February 2019.