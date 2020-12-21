It’s been one hell of a weekend for Ariana Grande! The singer revealed she is engaged to Dalton Gomez after the pair were first linked earlier this year.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned a series of images, which included a closer look at the giant ring. So, how much is the rock really worth?

“It looks like a spin on the popular toi et moi two stone ring!” gemologist Olivia Landau of The Clear Cut tells OK!. ”It appears to be a very nice quality (DEF color), elongated oval around 2.5ct paired with a pearl,” she added, estimating the “cost of the ring [to] be around 30-50k.”

Grande and Gomez were first spotted in February while grabbing some dinner with mutual friends in Los Angeles. The duo confirmed they were a couple in May, when they appeared together in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

In honor of her 27th birthday, the pop star posted a series of photos, one of which was a cuddled-up selfie of the couple. “Almost 27 :),” she captioned the post.

OK! told you first earlier this month that the “thank u, next” singer was completely smitten with her new beau and looking forward to getting married. “She falls hard and fast and is already talking about getting engaged at Christmas,” the insider dished. “She falls deeply in love with every man that is kind to her.”

The Victorious alum has a rocky history when it comes to marriage proposals. Grande was engaged to SNL alum Pete Davidson from June-October 2018, but ultimately called it quits just as fast as they got together. Friends of the “Side to Side” singer are worried that she is moving too fast with the real estate agent.

“Ariana is loved by the world, but it is not enough. [Ariana and Dalton] have only been together a few months and hardly know each other. Everyone is begging her to slow down, but she isn’t listening,” a source told OK!.

“Dalton is a nice guy, but it isn’t hard to be Mr. Ariana Grande,” added another pal. “They have been spending a lot of time together during quarantine, but when life gets back to normal and she goes back on tour, will everything be so great? It isn’t easy being married to someone whose career often comes first.”