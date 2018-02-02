OK! Exclusive
Back At It! Beckham Family's Reality TV REBOOT
Sources say, Victoria is sure she can make this a 'hit!'
Victoria Beckham is taking a second shot at the big screen! After her first 2007 reality tv flop, Posh Spice thinks its time to invite cameras into her home again.
According to a source, “Victoria says Brand Beckham could use a major boost,”and now that her kids are older, a show can focus on the whole family, like Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
