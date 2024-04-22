Tom Cruise 'Dumbfounded' Guests at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party by Breakdancing and Doing Splits: Insider
Tom Cruise is capable of much more than just doing his own dangerous stunts!
According to a report, the actor shocked guests with this dance moves at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on Saturday, April 20.
"People were absolutely dumbfounded," a source told a news outlet of how the movie star, 61, was breakdancing and doing splits at the bash in London.
It was noted that the dad-of-three was wearing his tux while showing off his moves.
Other guests at the shindig included the fashion designer's husband, David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls members: Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. At one point, the soccer star filmed a video of the ladies doing a dance to their hit track "Stop."
"Getting together was a lot of fun but it was also a meaningful moment for all of them," a friend shared of the girl group, which Victoria left several years ago. "They have had fallings in and fallings out — plenty of them, but they all loved being there to celebrate with Victoria and her family."
"Victoria really seemed to be in seventh heaven," another guest told the outlet of the fun night. "I fear she might have woken up with a sore head though."
Cruise has been living in the U.K. for a while now to film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which won't hit theaters until next year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Suri Cruise Turns 18! Birthday Girl All Smiles in NYC as Source Claims Estranged Dad Tom Hasn't Seen Daughter Since 2012
- 'Dune 2' Star Rebecca Ferguson Recalls Telling 'Insecure' A-List Costar to 'F--- Off' on Movie Set: 'No One Had My Back'
- Tom Cruise and Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova Call It Quits: 'Their Relationship Ran Its Course'
Tom attended the shindig solo, since as OK! reported, a source claimed the Scientologist and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova called it quits on their romance in February after dating for only a few months.
"To end things on a bad note would’ve been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift," the source spilled, noting they live on the same block. "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."
According to a source, the pair met in the fall of 2023 at a members only club.
"They hit it off, but he wanted to keep things super discreet while they first got to know each other," the source spilled of how they flew under the radar until they were seen together in December.
Khayrova was the first woman he was romantically linked to in several years after going through three divorces.
"Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match," a source claimed. "The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego."
"Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years," another person said last year. "What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special. He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it."
Daily Mail reported on Tom dancing at Victoria's party.