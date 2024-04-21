Spice Girls Reunite During Impromptu Performance at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash: Watch
Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice reunited!
On Saturday, April 21, the Spice Girls made an impromptu performance while at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.
In the clip, posted by David Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and the fashion designer all put on a show with choregraphed dance moves as the famous soccer star smiled and sang along to “Stop” by the former girl group.
“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙,” David penned.
In response, fans of the “Wannabe” artists gushed over the iconic footage.
“David you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people CONTENT,” one excited individual shared, while another added, “The moment the entire planet has been waiting for.”
“The way a whole generation is SHAKING,” one more person wrote.
As OK! previously reported, while David blessed the internet with the video of the girl group, Victoria also recently uploaded a drool-worthy photo of her husband.
"Saturday morning workout with this fit guy! You’re welcome!!! Kisses @davidbeckham x," she wrote alongside a shirtless photo of the former athlete in nothing but salmon-colored shorts, neon orange sneakers, white Adidas socks and a backwards black hat.
In another snap, Victoria captured a mirror photo of herself posing with her injured leg propped up on a support scooter — roughly two months after she suffered a "clean break" in her foot during an "accident in the gym" on Valentine's Day.
Just one day later, the mom-of-four — who shares Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with the 48-year-old — uploaded a video to her Instagram Story featuring the fashion designer fooling around while scooting through a parking garage.
"I'm over it," Victoria penned alongside the clip, which also showcased David shooting a playfully sarcastic look at the camera.
In response, fans praise Victoria for sharing snaps of David.
"V is always doing the lord’s work for us. We appreciate you captain 👩✈️," one admirer quipped, as another joked, "Thank you for your service, Victoria!" and a third added, "A girls girl. We love to see it."
This is not the first time Victoria has showed off her hunky hubby, as in December 2023 she shared a photo of David fixing their TV in along his underwear.
"Electrician came to fix the TV," Victoria comedically captioned, while also adding "you're welcome!" for supplying the content.