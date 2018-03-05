Here’s The First Look At The Most-Dramatic ‘Bachelor’ Finale Ever

Over the years, Chris Harrison has become known for promising Bachelor fans “the most dramatic finale in Bachelor history.” So, when the long-time Bachelor host, described Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor finale as such, it came as no surprise.

However, from the looks of the latest Bachelor finale promo, it seems Chris’ words have finally rung true, as the 15-second clip lays out a drama-filled 5-hour finale.

Arie can be heard calling himself a “monster,” his final two women are shown in tears, and one contestant says they feel “betrayed,” and that’s just in the clips first few seconds!

Not to mention, a voice-over claims Arie’s ending proposal is just the beginning of his final journey.

To see the dramatic promo, click the video above!

Do you think Arie will choose Lauren B. or Becca K.? Sound off in the comments!