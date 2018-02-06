WATCH
WATCH Jenelle Evans & David Eason's EXPLOSIVE Wedding Fight Caught On Camera!
Security quickly jumped in to put a stop to the 'Teen Mom 2' drama.
Happily ever after?
In a shocking bonus clip for Teen Mom 2, fans got an inside look at Jenelle Evans’ wedding to her now husband, David Eason. Of course, the couple ran into some drama with their guests during their big day and it was all caught on camera!
Watch the behind-the-scenes footage above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
