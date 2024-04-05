'Teen Mom' Star David Eason Tattoos 'Home Sick' on His Knuckles After Split From Jenelle Evans
David Eason debuted curious new ink nearly two months after his tumultuous split from Jenelle Evans.
The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to share a video of his tattoo artist etching the words "Home Sick" onto Eason's knuckles in bold, black and red lettering.
"HOMESICK tattoo done by @slowdownlouu. I've been homesick ever since I grew my wings and left the nest!" he captioned the clip. "If I could go back in time to any period in my life I would be 12 years old again."
"Life was easy and I didn't have a worry in the world," he continued. "If you have that special place in your life you could go back to then you know how much a tattoo like this means! 🤘🏽🤘🏽"
On Friday, March 29, Eason shared another photo of his healing tat, once again praising the artist for their work. "Really hooked me up with this one!" he penned. "A little bit of self reflection and ink therapy can go a long way!"
However, followers in the comments section were less than impressed with his latest piece of body art. Several pointed out it was almost the exact same tattoo as American singer Kane Brown had on his knuckles.
Others connected the two words with his February breakup. Evans filed for legal separation from Eason in March and the 35-year-old is believed to be living on their boat at a nearby marina since their split.
"You spelled ‘homeless’ wrong 😭😭," one critic quipped, and another added, "Still living on Jenelle's boat then!!"
"Don't fall for it Jenelle," a third person warned, and fourth noted, "The happier she becomes, the more he will try to sink his claws back into her."
This comes around the same time the mother-of-three accused Eason of saying he "hated" their children and encouraging her to take her own life in her recent petition for a domestic violence protective order.
As OK! previously reported, Evans further alleged her ex would shout homophobic slurs at one of the kids, telling them, "'You're stupid,' 'stop acting so gay,' 'little screaming b----,' 'stop being a f-----,' and 'your mom is a piece of s---.'"
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint noted. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."