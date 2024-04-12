OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jenelle Evans
OK LogoNEWS

'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Jokes About David Eason Split After Admitting She 'Didn't Even Look at' Ex in Court

janelleevanspp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jenelle Evans was all smiles and jokes after appearing in court for her restraining order hearing.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who filed for legal separation from estranged ex David Eason in February, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 11, to poke fun at her recent split.

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom jenelle evans jokes david eason split court appearance
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans poked fun at her recent split from David Eason on Instagram.

The mother-of-three sported a purple long-sleeve top and jeans as she mouthed along to an audio track.

"You guys love each other, huh?" she lip-synced. "Aw, that's sweet. That will go away," she continued with a laugh before she leaned in to add, "You cannot...trust...anybody...ever."

Jenelle captioned the video, "Things can get messy #JustSayin 🤷🏻‍♀️😂."

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom jenelle evans jokes david eason split court appearance
Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Evans filed for legal separation from Eason in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Evans and Eason were seen at a North Carolina court earlier this week, according to video obtained by a news outlet. After the hearing, the 32-year-old told a reporter that she "'didn't even look at" her soon-to-be ex-husband while court was in session.

A separate source revealed, "David asked for a continuance, and the judge typically grants that first continuance, so they'll be going back."

Article continues below advertisement
jenelle evans son jace wouldnt talk to her visited cps
Source: mega

The pair made a court appearance after Evans petitioned for a domestic violence protective order.

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Evans petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against Eason, claiming the 35-year-old had "exhibited emotionally abusive behavior to and in the presence of the minor children" during their marriage.

The reality star accused Eason of making cruel comments like: "I hate these kids,' 'these kids are a--holes,' 'I just want to run away from these motherf------ and never come back.'"

She also alleged he'd slung homophobic slurs at one of the kids, telling them, "'You're stupid,' 'stop acting so gay,' 'little screaming b----,' 'stop being a f-----,' and 'your mom is a piece of s---.'"

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom jenelle evans jokes david eason split court appearance
Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Eason and Evans share one daughter, Ensley, 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from verbal abuse, Evans also stated that David had killed a puppy in February after they had an argument.

"David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it," the legal filing said. "Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint continued. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."

The Sun reported Jenelle's comment that she didn't look at her estranged ex.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.