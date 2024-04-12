'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Jokes About David Eason Split After Admitting She 'Didn't Even Look at' Ex in Court
Jenelle Evans was all smiles and jokes after appearing in court for her restraining order hearing.
The Teen Mom 2 star, who filed for legal separation from estranged ex David Eason in February, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 11, to poke fun at her recent split.
The mother-of-three sported a purple long-sleeve top and jeans as she mouthed along to an audio track.
"You guys love each other, huh?" she lip-synced. "Aw, that's sweet. That will go away," she continued with a laugh before she leaned in to add, "You cannot...trust...anybody...ever."
Jenelle captioned the video, "Things can get messy #JustSayin 🤷🏻♀️😂."
Evans and Eason were seen at a North Carolina court earlier this week, according to video obtained by a news outlet. After the hearing, the 32-year-old told a reporter that she "'didn't even look at" her soon-to-be ex-husband while court was in session.
A separate source revealed, "David asked for a continuance, and the judge typically grants that first continuance, so they'll be going back."
As OK! previously reported, Evans petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against Eason, claiming the 35-year-old had "exhibited emotionally abusive behavior to and in the presence of the minor children" during their marriage.
The reality star accused Eason of making cruel comments like: "I hate these kids,' 'these kids are a--holes,' 'I just want to run away from these motherf------ and never come back.'"
She also alleged he'd slung homophobic slurs at one of the kids, telling them, "'You're stupid,' 'stop acting so gay,' 'little screaming b----,' 'stop being a f-----,' and 'your mom is a piece of s---.'"
Aside from verbal abuse, Evans also stated that David had killed a puppy in February after they had an argument.
"David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it," the legal filing said. "Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying."
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint continued. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
