Jenelle Evans' Legal Filing Proves Estranged Ex David Eason DID Attempt to Contact Daughter Ensley, 7, After Separation

Jenelle Evans confirmed that she ended her relationship with David Eason in mid-February of this year following eight years of marriage.

The 35-year-old has since been living on their boat that is docked at a nearby marina and has allegedly had very little contact with their daughter, Ensley, 7. Jenelle's lawyer stated that he did not believe David made attempts to to "contact her through our offices" since their split. However, the mother-of-three's legal filing confirms he tried at least once through Jenelle personally.