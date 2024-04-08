Jenelle Evans' Legal Filing Proves Estranged Ex David Eason DID Attempt to Contact Daughter Ensley, 7, After Separation
Jenelle Evans confirmed that she ended her relationship with David Eason in mid-February of this year following eight years of marriage.
The 35-year-old has since been living on their boat that is docked at a nearby marina and has allegedly had very little contact with their daughter, Ensley, 7. Jenelle's lawyer stated that he did not believe David made attempts to to "contact her through our offices" since their split. However, the mother-of-three's legal filing confirms he tried at least once through Jenelle personally.
"March 9, 7 p.m. David asked Jenelle to speak with his daughter [Ensley]," the Teen Mom 2 star explained in a court filing. "When Jenelle said she was busy using her phone for work, [David] started harassing her with degrading texts, telling her ‘she only cares about p----.’ David then proceeded to call Jenelle twice, trying to prevent her from working."
"Jenelle texted David to ‘leave her alone, stop texting me’ and David responded, ‘F--- you,'" the filing read.
David doubled down on his insistence that he'd made attempts to contact his daughter in a TikTok Live on Tuesday, April 2.
"Legally, yes, I can see Ensley, I can talk to her," he told viewers. "But the thing is, I tried and tried to call and text for the first couple of weeks I was here and [Jenelle] wouldn’t text me back, wouldn’t answer the phone."
- 'Teen Mom' Star David Eason Tattoos 'Home Sick' on His Knuckles After Split From Jenelle Evans
- Jenelle Evans Claims Estranged Ex David Eason Slung Homophobic Slurs at Their Kids and Told Her to 'Kill Herself' in Domestic Violence Protective Order
- Jenelle Evans Accuses Ex David Eason of Running Over a Puppy in Front of His 16-Year-Old Daughter in New Legal Filing
"Ever since I talked to this police [officer] a couple of weeks ago, he told me to just act like the restraining order’s in effect, even though it isn’t because then [Jenelle] wouldn’t have anything else to add to [the restraining order request]," David continued at the time.
"It’s a sad situation. Do a lot of men go through the same situation I’m going through right now? Absolutely," he added. "Most men are probably not as level-headed as me and can’t deal with it as well as I do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite David's insistence that he has been "level-headed" throughout their separation, Jenelle filed for a domestic violence protective order, accusing him of acting out violently and being verbally abusive to her and to their children. She also claimed he'd hurled homophobic slurs at one of their children and encouraged Jenelle herself to take her own life.
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint noted. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
Jenelle petitioned for full physical custody of Ensley until David submits to a psychiatric evaluation, claiming it was in her "best interest" for the court to determine his "fitness and ability to care for a minor child."
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the legal papers continued. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."
The Ashley obtained Jenelle's court documents.