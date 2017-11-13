Amy Schumer Shared A Romantic Dinner With New Boyfriend Chris Fischer

Just months after Amy Schumer, 36, called it quits with long-time boyfriend Ben Hanisch, Us Weekly has exclusively confirmed that the comedienne has got a new beau — Chef Chris Fischer, 37!
The new couple was seen gazing into each other’s eyes while they enjoyed a romantic dinner in New York City recently.
Even across the candlelit table, those nearby could see the two were really into each other as they sat just inches apart.
They both looked really relaxed in each other’s company as Chris wore a black t-shirt while Amy paired her patterned top with black pants and shoes.
Foodies might recognize Chris as the author of Beetlebung Farm Cookbook.
He’s also amassed more than 35 thousand followers on just his Instagram feed, who flock to his page to journey with him across the world and see the latest farm fresh finds.
Meanwhile, the ever-vocal Amy has racked up 6.3 million followers on Instagram, where she shows off more of her comedic talent and celebrity charm.
