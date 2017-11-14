Duggars Divided After TLC Fires Derick Dillard Following His Attacks On Jazz Jennings

A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on
“Derick is really having a hard time,” a family insider told Radar. “They are extremely careful to not criticize each other. He wasn’t trying to hurt Jazz. She just conflicted with his belief system and he reacted without thinking it through.”
Although his wife Jill Duggar “wants to support her husband through a trying time,” the same can’t necessarily be said of her family. “There’s a lot of outrage between increasingly divided factions,” the source revealed.
While the insider insisted there isn’t a “family feud,” they admitted the Duggar’s aren’t as close as they have been in the past. “A lot of times when you live apart from the people you love it takes time to adjust back to your original lifestyle,” the source said. “Including family.”
As OK! readers’ know, Derick was fired from Counting On on November 11, after his second transphobic Twitter rant about 16-year-old I Am Jazz star. “I pity Jazz,” Derick tweeted before his firing. “4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”
Soon after TLC tweeted: “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”
