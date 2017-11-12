Twitter Facebook Search

‘Tea For Three!’

See The Gorgeous Pics From Kim Kardashian’s Cherry Blossom-Inspired Baby Shower

Is that a baby bump on Aunt Khloe?

Credit: Getty

Kim Kardashian had a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of baby number three! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s theme was “tea for three,” and she treated guests to a gorgeous luncheon in a cherry blossom-covered wonderland! Mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe, and daughter North West were all on hand to help Kim celebrate. Click through to see the gorgeous pics!

Kim showed off the stunningly decorated venue in this video clip. “Tea for three in a cherry blossom forest,” she said. Watch to the end of the video to see North’s adorable dress!

Photo credit: Instagram.com/noriwestsource

Kim snapped a pic with North, whom Kim has admitted is not the biggest fan of having siblings! “She does not like her brother,” she told Ryan Seacrest while guest hosting Live with Kelly & Ryan. “She’ll slam the door on her brother’s face, and he’ll just start crying.”

Photo credit: Instagram.com/noriwestsource

However, North looked a little more excited about getting another sibling during her grandma Kris’ speech. As Kris talked, North yelled, “Lucky number 7!” which is most likely a reference to Kim’s next child being Kris’ seventh grandchild! The mom of six already has three grandkids from daughter Kourtney, two from Kim, and one from son Rob.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/noriwestsource

Kim kept her look casual for the shower. She wore a bandeau and long skirt — and no heels! The mom-to-be chose to have her third child via a surrogate due to serious complications in her first two pregnancies. Kim and her husband Kanye West are reportedly paying their surrogate thousands of dollars.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/noriwestsource

Sister Khloe is reportedly pregnant as well. It would be the first child for the E! star and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Although Khloe posted a pic from the event, it was hard to tell if there was a baby bump!

Photo credit: Instagram.com/khloekardashian

Do you think Kim’s third child will be a boy or a girl? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: kimkardashian

