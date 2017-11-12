Kim Kardashian had a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of baby number three! The Keeping Up with the Kardashiansstar’s theme was “tea for three,” and she treated guests to a gorgeous luncheon in a cherry blossom-covered wonderland! Mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe, and daughterNorth West were all on hand to help Kim celebrate. Click through to see the gorgeous pics!
See The Gorgeous Pics From Kim Kardashian’s Cherry Blossom-Inspired Baby Shower
However, North looked a little more excited about getting another sibling during her grandma Kris’ speech. As Kris talked, North yelled, “Lucky number 7!” which is most likely a reference to Kim’s next child being Kris’ seventh grandchild! The mom of six already has three grandkids from daughter Kourtney, two from Kim, and one from son Rob.
Kim kept her look casual for the shower. She wore a bandeau and long skirt — and no heels! The mom-to-be chose to have her third child via a surrogate due to serious complications in her first two pregnancies. Kim and her husband Kanye West are reportedly paying their surrogate thousands of dollars.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/noriwestsource
