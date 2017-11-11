Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

The Pup Whisperer

These Pics Of Liev Schreiber Protecting His Dog From The Cold Are Too Cute!

The actor kept his pooch bundled up in the freezing temps.

liev schreiber protecting dog cold pics long

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6

Liev Schreiber stopped at nothing to keep his dog warm as the temperature plummeted in New York City on Friday! The Ray Donovan actor was spotted biking through the city with his pooch strapped tightly to his chest, bundled up in a messenger bag. Click through to see the precious pics!

These Pics Of Liev Schreiber Protecting His Dog From The Cold Are Too Cute!
1 of 6
Liev kept his pup as warm as he could by keeping him safe in a tan messenger bag he wrapped around his neck.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Liev secured the pooch’s little cocoon by buckling it under his backpack.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Liev kept himself warm with gloves and a hat, but still put his hood up to combat the freezing cold!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Live’s bike had a seat in the back, perfect to fit one his two children with ex Naomi Watts, Samuel and Alexander.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two split up last year. Liev has since been linked to interior designer Morgan Brown and Minnie Driver’s sister Kate, but it looks like his dog may be his one true love.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of Liev’s pup parenting skills? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

By
Find under:
Comments