These Pics Of Liev Schreiber Protecting His Dog From The Cold Are Too Cute!

Liev Schreiber stopped at nothing to keep his dog warm as the temperature plummeted in New York City on Friday! The Ray Donovan actor was spotted biking through the city with his pooch strapped tightly to his chest, bundled up in a messenger bag. Click through to see the precious pics!