Welcome to the television world, Teyana Taylorand Iman Shumpert! The newlyweds, who celebrated their one year wedding anniversary in early October, are set to star in their very own reality series! Click-through to see all the juicy details.
Newlyweds Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Get Their Own Reality Series!
The show, titled Teyana & Iman, is set to premiere on VH1 February 19. Could these two follow suit with fellow reality couple T.I. & Tiny Tarris?
According to Deadline, the show will follow the R&B singer/actress and Cleveland Cavaliers star on the red carpet at New York Fashion Week and the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, raising their daughter Junie and family life at home.
Teyana has been spending a lot of time out with her beautiful daughter while rocking her incredibly sexy figure. They recently were spotted on the beach where the mommy-daughter duo had a blast while playing in the sand.
The couple have been together for a couple of years now. They had daughter Junie in December 2015, almost a year before they officially got married on October 1, 2016.
Iman has made a name for himself as a major basketball star, and Teyana has done the same thing in the fashion and music world. She famously starred in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, which has been viewed over 80 million times.
He faced allegations of cheating on her prior to them getting married, which he denied in a post on Instagram. Will this sort of drama be on their upcoming reality series as they raise their adorable daughter?
Will you be watching Teyana and Iman’s show? Sound off in the comments!
