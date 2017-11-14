Newlyweds Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Get Their Own Reality Series!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the television world, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert! The newlyweds, who celebrated their one year wedding anniversary in early October, are set to star in their very own reality series! Click-through to see all the juicy details.