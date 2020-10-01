Congrats! Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier and her husband, Aaron Williams, welcomed baby No. 2 on Tuesday, September 29.

“Introducing, Everleigh Anne Williams,” the 40-year-old captioned a sweet snapshot of her new bundle of joy in the hospital. “Born 9/29/20, 7 lbs 7 oz, 20.5.’ She is absolutely perfect and healthy. What a blessing to have our love double! I never knew love could be this big! Baby spam is coming.”

The former reality star also uploaded a slew of photos and videos from her first few days with the new tot. In one clip, Frazier’s eldest daughter, Navy Lee Williams, is seen running up to the parents and meeting the newborn for the first time right after they arrived home from the hospital.

THE 26 HOTTEST CONTESTANTS TO EVER COMPETE ON THE BACHELOR

The mom of two shared that she and her hubby are now “home,” adding that “everybody’s healthy.”

“We went to the pediatrician this morning,” she said. “She is measuring and doing great. And then we go back next week for an update and then that’s it! I hope you guys are having a good day. Thanks for all the well wishes.”

Frazier also couldn’t help but gush over Navy and Everleigh’s bond. “Literally the cutest — and Navy, I can’t with how cute she is,” she raved. “She just wants to hold her and kiss her and that’s the first thing she did was run downstairs and gave her a kiss this morning. She loves her.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

Earlier this week, Frazier almost spilled the beans about her daughter’s moniker on her Instagram Stories. “My world. Can’t believe I’m about to have two of these angels,” she uploaded a photo of herself with Navy. “I’m most excited to see their relationship,” she wrote. “Navy includes her in all family conversations. If we are going some where, so is baby sister. When we say our prayers, she prays for baby sister. There’s nothing like a sister being your best friend.”

In April, Frazier — who competed on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor — announced she had a bun in the oven via Instagram. “Navy has something she wants to tell you,” Frazier captioned a photo of herself holding her daughter while her husband showed off a sonogram photo. “She’s going to be a big sister. We are overjoyed! #familyoffour #bigsisterNavy #fourmonthspregnant.”

SMELL THE ROSES! THE 22 GREATEST MOMENTS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINALES

The next month, the couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — shared an adorable video of Navy announcing that she was getting a big sister. “The reveal! Sound on. Navy says it softly but she knows!! She’s been saying since day one!” the lifestyle blogger exclaimed.