Two months after announcing she was expecting her first child, Hannah Ferrier took to social media to reveal the sex of her upcoming bundle of joy.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star posted an adorable video on Instagram with the simple caption “It’s a…GIRL” followed by a number of cute emojis including a pink heart, pink flower and baby angel. In the slow-mo clip, the Bravo personality is seen throwing pink flower petals into the air while rocking a black short sleeve jersey dress.

Back in June, the chief yacht stewardess first announced her pregnancy exclusively to Bravo’s The Daily Dish sharing that she had “a little mini-me on the way.” She followed up the breaking news with a sweet Instagram post where she thank her well wishers and revealed her baby would be arriving this October.

Hi guys!!! I just wanted to say a MASSIVE thank you for all the warm wishes, comments and direct messages,” she wrote. “I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!! It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once. Thank you guys so much for the love and support. Below Deck Med has been an amazing journey for me and I got so much out of it – including all of you guys!! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.

Little is known about the father of Ferrier’s baby, except the fact that his first name is Josh, he is Scottish and lives in Sydney.

‘He’s very private, he hates social media, so that’s definitely something that I respect,” Ferrier told The Daily Dish earlier this summer: It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff. He’s just very low-key.”

Their romance went public a week before the pregnancy did, when she was seen discussing her boyfriend on the season five premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean.

‘This is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family.” she said.

In honor of her daughter’s arrival, the 33-year-old shared that she set up a baby registry with the Australian charity Lifeline.

“A lot of you have sent me messages asking for my baby register which is so amazing of you. My little one is very blessed that we can provide all they need but in place of that I have set up a baby registry with one of my favourite charities @lifelineaustralia,” she wrote. “Lifeline assists people in need with anxiety, desperation and raises awareness for suicide. Any donation large or small would be greatly appreciated and it will be amazing to let my little one know they made a difference before entering the world.”