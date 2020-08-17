After the ‘Wild’ news broke that Chrissy Teigen was pregnant with baby No. 3, the author revealed that she underwent surgery prior to knowing that she was carrying a child in early June.

John Legend and the former Sports Illustrated model announced they were pregnant in the last 10 seconds of Legend’s new music video, ‘Wild,’ where the singer was seen cradling his wife’s pregnant stomach with their two other children playing in the background on the beach.

After the release of the video, a fan tweeted On Friday night, Aug. 14, asking if the cookbook author knew she was pregnant before undergoing breast implant removal surgery.

The mother of two responded: “oh, it’s quite a story. Lol.”

The Lip Sync Battle commentator explained: “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.

“A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before,” she continued.

“so the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed….,” she said referencing the Bigger Love album release.

“…I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure,” the author tweeted.

After handing the positive test to the ‘All of Me’ singer, she explained: “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay.”

The Cravings cookbook author said she “Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad.”

EGOT winner Legend and the 34-year-old model have two children – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – who were both conceived through IVF fertilization.

In her last tweet about her pregnancy story, she wrote, “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

Teigen responded to a fan who asked if her kids were excited for their new sibling, explaining “Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous!”