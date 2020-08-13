While fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut of John Legend’s new song, ‘Wild,’ no one could have seen the music videos’s equally wild ending coming.

The 41-year-old used his new video to announce that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child!

‘Wild,’ released on August 13, gives fans an inside look at the love between Legend and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. The video starts with the two driving in a convertible with the top down and then shows them making out on a beach bed, arguing, making up and sharing other intimate moments.

In the last 10 seconds of the video, the EGOT winner has his arms wrapped around his 34-year-old wife with both of their hands on her growing stomach.

Before the premiere, the cookbook author and music producer hosted a live-streamed session where they hinted at some surprising news.

“It’s been chronicling our family’s growth and our journey and we’re so happy that this video is the next chapter” they teased.

The happy couple already have two children – four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles– who are also featured in the video showing the family all together enjoying a sunset on the beach.

The loved-up pair first met in 2007 when the Lip Synch Battle star played Legend’s love interest in his music video ‘Stereo.’ Later on, they revealed that post-filming, the two went to his hotel room and ate In-N-Out and hooked up.

“We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night,” Teigan told Wendy Williams back in 2014.

After about four years after dating, Legend proposed in December 2011. The two were married in September 2013.