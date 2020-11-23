It looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are ready for Christmas as Hadid shared another adorable photo with their daughter right before the holidays.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired,” Hadid, 25, captioned a collection of photos on Instagram. “But she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”

In the first snap, Hadid held her daughter close to her chest. Unfortunately, fans couldn’t see the newborn’s face, but she looked cozy in an animal print onesie, while the model wore blue sweats and a chunky cardigan. The blonde beauty also shared a snap of the sunset and her festive living room.

Hadid then showed off the Christmas decorations in more detail — an adorable “Santa stop here” star sat on top of the couple’s Christmas tree, which was decorated with quirky baubles such as a hamburger, a martini and a GameBoy. She also showed off a cute red “Letters for Santa” box next to a white pumpkin and white roses.

Friends and fans took to the comments section to gush over Hadid and her daughter. Dua Lipa left four heart eyes emojis, while Hailey Baldwin left one heart eyes emoji.

Earlier in the month, Hadid shared another adorable snap with her little girl. She posted a picture on her Instagram Story of her baby leaning over her shoulder. In the caption, Hadid said her baby “burps sunshine.”

Hadid and Malick welcomed their daughter in September but haven’t been posting about her too much on social media.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful, the former One Direction member announced on Wednesday, September 23. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Hadid announced later on the same day.

Hadid and Malik have been keeping a low profile in Manhattan and still haven’t announced their baby’s name, but it sounds like she won’t be an only child forever.

In May, PEOPLE reported that the couple wants to have “a large family.”

“They’ve been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other. Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids. She’s sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom,” a source told the outlet about the couple who have been in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2015. In July, a source told Us Weekly that the pregnancy brought the pair closer than ever.