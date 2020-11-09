Model Gigi Hadid is loving being a mom! She shared an adorable selfie with her daughter on Sunday, November 8, saying that her little girl “burps sunshine.”

In the Instagram Story, her baby girl was leaning over Hadid’s shoulder, wearing cute yellow socks, gray pants and a white top. The new mama appeared to be wearing comfortable blue sweatpants and a brown sweater as she looked into the camera with a straight face.

The 25-year-old welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik in September. The former One Direction member announced the birth on Wednesday, September 23, saying, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Hadid wrote later that day.

Prior to her arrival, the couple did not get to make the pregnancy announcement as an insider spilled the beans.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she told Jimmy Fallon after the news broke in April.

The couple has been in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2015 and want to expand their brood down the line. A source told PEOPLE in May that they “plan to have a large family.”

“They’ve been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other. Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids. She’s sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom,” the insider dished.

The new parents are residing in a penthouse in Manhattan and kept a low profile during the pregnancy. In July, she shared why she hadn’t shown off her growing baby bump, explaining that starting a family was “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends,” she said on her Instagram Live. “Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening.

“And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that,” she continued.

Now that their little bundle of joy is here, Hadid’s family couldn’t be more excited to be around the newborn.

The catwalk queen’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, recently gushed over her new granddaughter.

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above,” she said in October.

For his part, Mohamed Hadid penned a sweet poem for his granddaughter, which has since been deleted. “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”