Supermodel Gigi Hadid is taking a trip down memory lane. Maybe she misses being pregnant…?!

The new mother took to social media to share a slew of never-before-scene throwback photos of her and baby daddy Zayn Malik while they excitedly awaited the arrival of their child. “August, waiting for our girl 🥰🥰🥰😭,” Hadid, 25, captioned her Instagram post.

Hadid’s model friends were quick to comment on the adorable baby bump photos. “These are so special and beautiful😭❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Victoria’s Secret pal Elsa Hosk commented as Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “Magic ✨.”

The supermodel and One Direction alum, 27, welcomed their first child together in September. The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner was the first to announce the birth of their daughter on September 23. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote via Twitter alongside a photo of their baby holding his finger. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

He added: “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid then shared a photo of Malik’s hand resting on their daughter’s blanket and wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕.”

The new mama explained she was keeping her pregnancy on the down-low because there are current world events — like the novel coronavirus, BLM movement and more — that need more attention. However, she promised fans that she would document her pregnancy and share the photos at a later time.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it,'” the blonde beauty previously said.

The lovebirds have been keeping a low profile in Manhattan and have yet to reveal their baby girl’s name. Despite keeping their daughter out of the public eye, the mother of one can’t help but gush over her beautiful first child via Instagram. Hadid shared an array of photos of herself with her daughter bundled up close to her chest last week. “A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁,” she captioned the post.

The couple had been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015 but appear to be on the best of terms. “They’ve been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other,” a source told PEOPLE in May, adding that Hadid and Malik “plan to have a large family.”