Congratulations are in order for Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, who revealed the happy news Tuesday, November 24, that they’re expecting their first child together in May 2021.

Both of the parents-to-be shared the big announcement on their respective Instagram accounts, using a cute photo with a message written out in baking flour that a bundle of joy will be on the way. Mom Lauren termed it, “our biggest blessing,” while dad Mike joked around and called it “a Baby Situation.” The couple’s dog even got in on the action, adorably poking his head into the shot while the two shared a kiss for the camera.

The couple’s Jersey Shore cast buddies were thrilled as well, chiming in with congratulations and funny comments on the posts. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on Lauren’s announcement, “Sooo happy for you my mawma! Always here for you! Call me when your nipples grow the size of a small plate,” while Pauly D enthused, “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!” Deena Cortese, who is currently pregnant with her second child, happily announced she and Lauren could now be “pregnancy buddies.”

The pair have had their share of issues on the way to this particular blessing. Sorrentino has been out of jail for just about a year now, having served an eight-month sentence for tax evasion which began in January 2019 at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. He’s currently on a follow-up path of two years of supervised release, along with having to pay a $10,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

To add to that, the couple has been struggling with infertility and also suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at the end of last year. “The night he came home we actually conceived,” Lauren told ABC’s Strahan, Sara and Keke. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks I miscarried.”