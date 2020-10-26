Another little meatball! Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Chris Buckner.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, October 25, to share the amazing news. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021,” she captioned five festive photos of herself with her hubby and son CJ. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES … I’m pregnant. #ismellachild #cantscarememywifeispregnant #itsnotrickimgonnabeabigbrother.”

Of course, her Jersey Shore costars were elated to hear that she has a bun in the oven. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, “YASSSSS MAWMA. So excited for you!” while Jenni “JWOWW” Farley added, “Best news.”

SEE THE MOMENT GUESTS BOO NICOLE POLIZZI & JENNI FARLEY’S SPEECH AT ANGELINA PIVARNICK’S WEDDING IN ‘JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION’ TRAILER

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wrote, “Congratulations,” and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, exclaimed, “Yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys. Another little meatball. Love you.”

Even Buckner couldn’t help but comment on his wife’s big news. “Anotha 1! Love you so much babe. To the best mama bear ever!” Cortese replied, “I love you.”

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR JENNI ‘JWOWW’ FARLEY OPENS UP ABOUT SON GREYSON & TALKS COPARENTING WITH EX ROGER MATHEWS

On October 18, the MTV star posted a slew of snaps from her day at Happy Day Farm in New Jersey, and fans were quick to notice that she was holding her stomach. “Fun filled fall day with family🧡 🍂🍁 ( we wore masks (except for in pics) and sanitized everything we touched and our hands after),” she wrote.

One fan asked, “Are you pregnant?” while another wrote, “When is baby No. 2 coming?”

Despite filming Jersey Shore with her pals, Cortese admitted it is hard to be away from her son. “The show is an opportunity for my family,” she told Us Weekly in November 2019. “It’s such a headspace. I want to just be with [CJ] 24/7, but at the same time this show gives him opportunities and I love being with my roommates. So it’s such a double-edged sword, you know? But at the end of the day, I know the show is good for him and I have to work too.

INSIDE NICOLE ‘SNOOKI’ POLIZZI AND DEENA CORTESE’S ‘FAMILY FUN’ DAY

“Luckily I can be mostly a stay at home mom. It just takes me away here and there,” she added. “I just love being with him.”

Congrats, you two!