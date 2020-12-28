The bun is out of the oven, and she’s too cute for words!

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn welcomed their second child, Chapel Grace, into the world on Christmas Day. “Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel,” the excited mama shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 27.

The Avengers: Endgame actor took to his respective Instagram account to share an adorable photo of his fourth child. “Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels,” the 52-year-old said, explaining the meaning behind his daughter’s moniker.

“Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt,” he added.

While waiting for their holiday angel, the blonde beauty showed off her very large baby bump on Christmas Day and wrote, “On the night before Christmas …. Self Portrait 2020 🎄.”

Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016 and welcomed their first child together, Westlyn Reign, two years later. The Deadpool 2 star also shares daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 with his ex-wife, Alice Adair.

Kathryn announced she was pregnant with the newest member of the Brolin family in July. The 33-year-old posted a photo of herself sharing a kiss with her daughter while showing off her growing baby bump. “The Brolin’s are growin’ !! Our little December babe is on the way …🌱.” Josh comically took to the comments section and quipped: “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula … wait … WHAT?!?!”

The couple often flaunts their relationship and sweet moments with their family via social media. Kathryn has even kept her 133,000 Instagram followers updated on her pregnancy status while also giving a glimpse inside her life at home. Earlier this month, the mother of two shared a humorous video of herself with her baby bump on full display in the mirror, while Westlyn continued to shout that she was “awake.”

“Thought today would bring a healthy dose of drama. Buttttt no…. nope. Still pregnant,” Kathryn wrote one week before giving birth. “Just in case you were wondering. Stilllll pregnant.”