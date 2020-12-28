Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner shared an adorable unseen photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, when she was a baby on her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 27.

Jenner took part in a “Post a picture of…” trend where fans sent in photo requests. When one user asked Jenner for an “Unseen pic of baby Stormi,” Jenner shared a cute photo of her daughter when she was only one week old. In the pic, Stormi was covered in a white swaddle and took a nap.

Jenner was also asked to share the “most recent photo of stomaloo,” which was a snap of the two-year-old riding a scooter in the house. Stormi wore her hair in two small buns and looked much more stylish than the average toddler in an oversized gray t-shirt and black cargo pants.

“The cutest picture you’ve got with stormie,” was a snap of Jenner cuddling her daughter on “the day she got her big girl bed.” Jenner also shared a snap of Stormi’s father Travis Scott.

With Stormi’s third birthday fast approaching, Jenner selected “bringing stormi back to the same exact spot we shot that ‘to our daughter’ clip” as a “picture of beautiful memory that you never forget.” Jenner threw in a pregnancy picture, which was eye-catching as she famously hid her pregnancy when she was expecting Stormi. She also showed the tot walking her dogs Norman and Bambi who are Italian greyhounds — but Jenner is said to have eight dogs in total!

In between the pictures of her daughter, Jenner also shared never-before-seen photos from her own childhood such as a black and white snap of herself in Elementary school, a recent snap of her sitting on mom Kris Jenner’s lap and an old black and white family photo with Kris, Caitlyn Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

“Ok that was fun…” Jenner ended the series and added a kiss emoji. She later shared Stormi’s festive Princess carriage on her Instagram Story. “I didn’t even know it lit up like this,” she gushed in the video. “So cute,” she added.

“Now we just need some horses and she will be a real princess,” she said of the carriage which had a sign that ready “Princess Stormi.”