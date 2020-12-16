No clothes, no problem. Josh Brolin bared it all as he enjoyed his morning cup of coffee while lounging outside his RV in the sun-kissed desert.

“At the end of the day a life will [be] judged by how often you were naked,” the 52-year-old captioned the photo on Tuesday, December 15. “Nobody told [me] they meant metaphorically,” he added before crediting wife Kathryn Brolin for taking the snap.

The Avengers: Endgame star received an abundance of hilarious comments on his nude photo. Photographer Lee Jeffries wrote, “Never been so glad to see striped cushions….” as actor Frank Grillo commented, “Whoa big guy. What’s happening here ? You do have a nice quad ? 🥊😂.” Director Taika Waititi commented three laughing emojis, and photographer Pete Halvorsen added, “good call on the cushion, no one needs waffle butt.”

Josh and Kathryn — who tied the knot in 2016 — are awaiting the arrival of their second child together, who is due this month. The lovebirds already share 2-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign. The Deadpool 2 actor also shares daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32, with his first wife, Alice Adair.

Kathryn announced the expectance of the newest member of their family in July. She shared a photo of herself and Westlyn sharing a kiss while she showed off her baby bump. “The Brolins are a growin’ !!” the 33-year-old beauty wrote at the time. “Our little December babe is on the way …🌱”

The soon-to-be father of four comically took to the comment section and wrote, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula … wait … WHAT?!?!”

Josh later shared an adorable video of his pregnant wife dancing in front of Westlyn. The cutie was all smiles as she watched her mom prance around the kitchen and said, “Oh mama.”

“Good morning. Simply happy to be alive,” Josh wrote alongside the touching Instagram vid.