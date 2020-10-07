Forget that bass, Meghan Trainor is all about them babies! The 26-year-old made a surprise announcement that she’s expecting her first child on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, and we could not be happier for her.

Trainor made a surprise call into TODAY while hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were on air to spill the deets. Making it clear that she was not dialing in to discuss her new Christmas album, her husband, Daryl Sabara, flashed an adorable custom baby outfit with Kotb’s face on it to the camera.

The singer gushed that she is halfway through her pregnancy and is grateful that it has been “very easy so far.” She’s tight-lipped about the baby’s sex, so we’ll have to just wait and see.

The singer and her husband, who’s known for his role as Juni Cortez in Spy Kids, are “so excited” about the pregnancy. In fact, the couple can hardly sleep as they await the arrival of their little one.

Trainor had no doubt that Kotb and Hager were the first people she was going to publicly share the news with.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show that I will have the most babies in the world,” she shared. “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

So far, Trainor’s pregnancy has been an eye-opening experience. “I do feel like I’m learning new things every single day,” she said. “I realized how amazing women are. We’re all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy.”

The “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer then took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!” she wrote with a crying emoji and a smiley face surrounded by hearts. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Christmas has come early for the singer. Along with the sweet caption, she shared an ultrasound picture nestled on a Christmas tree.

Trainor’s always been candid about wanting to have a big family. Last October, she joked with E! that she dreamed of having triplets. “I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there,” she said. “You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets.”

Judging by the ultrasound, Trainor will be having just one baby… for now!