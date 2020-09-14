Over a year after Taylor Swift and Katy Perry ended their longtime feud, the ‘Shake It Off’ songstress sent Perry an adorable baby gift for her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. “Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 ,” Perry, 35, captioned a photo of a pink blanket on Instagram on Sunday, September 13.

The note — which was sent to Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom — was dated on May 3 and spoke about how Swift had a similar blanket as a child. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Perry added.

Of course, fans immediately took to the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer’s comments section to gush over their cute friendship. One person wrote, “How sweet it’s so pretty!!” while another echoed, “THIS IS AMAZING.” A third user added, “This is too MUCH.”

Swift and Perry were pals before the 30-year-old released her 2014 hit song ‘Bad Blood,’ which was seemingly about Perry. The A-listers were reportedly at odds with one another over backup dancers.

However, the two pop stars were able to put the past behind them after the mom of one sent Swift a literal olive branch in 2018. In 2019, the pair finally reunited in Swift’s music video ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ which featured them wearing cheeseburger and french fry costumes.

In July 2019, Perry told Australia’s KIIS 1065 radio station that it was about time they called a truce: “Truly it was as I was finishing [my tour], I realized how much we have in common and maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

The Hollywood stars reconnected at a party, and from there, their friendship was back on track. “I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know it’s been a long time and I think we’ve grown up a little bit and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and I’m really here for you and that I love you and I hope we can be friends in the future,'” she added.

Meanwhile, Swift isn’t the only celebrity to give Perry a present for becoming a new mama. Perry — who welcomed her daughter in August — revealed gifts from Beyoncé and her American Idol costar Lionel Richie on social media earlier this month.

One thing is for sure — baby Daisy is beloved by many!