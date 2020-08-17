Katy Perry is all prepared for the birth of her baby girl!

On Sunday, Perry, 35, gave fans an inside look at her daughter’s nursery during her livestream show Smile Sunday.

The pop star surprised her endearing fans by giving a glimpse of the pink-themed room.

“Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room,” Perry said with a smile as she stood in the entryway of the room.

“Just a little sneak peek,” she says as she starts to make her way around the nursery that has some adorable baby clothes hanging on the wall, which makes Perry a little emotional.

The ‘Smile’ singer then gives fans a glimpse at her baby’s crib, and chair where she will rock her little one to sleep, all prompting the mom-to-be to exude loving emotions.

Perry then asked viewers if they wanted to see her daughter’s outfits before she pulled out an incredible and hilarious onesie covered with pictures of fiance Orlando Bloom’s face.

Perry also referred to her daughter, who is due this summer, as “Kicky Perry,” and joked that she was ready to “evict” her baby soon.

The ‘Dark Horse’ singer definitely is no stranger to kids as many of them are fans of her music, she did say that she isn’t used to them being so close to her though.

In May, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Perry said she was “learning to be a mom fast” while social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to family members who were staying with the pair, including her 9-month-old nephew, and 3, and 6-year old nieces.

“Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them,” she said. “But i am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!”

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom also revealed how “excited” he was to be a father again. The actor gushed over the impending new arrival telling late-night host Jimmy Fallon: “I’ve been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way.”

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you'll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

“I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” he continued. “I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there.”

With Perry due to give birth soon, the couple is enjoying their last moments of the pregnancy. The songstress recently revealed to the Los Angeles Times that she knows the discomfort of childbirth doesn’t last forever, but the love for your child does.

“The pain will pass. It’s temporary,” she said.

Perry also revealed that her approach to motherhood has evolved over the years as she has.

“Five years ago, I would be like, ‘Get this [baby] out of me,’ but I traced back the reason I felt insecure about it from my own upbringing. And then I reprogrammed them. Our brain is really malleable. You can reshape it at any time you want.”

The American Idol judge also wants to raise her child “differently than the way I was raised,” the mom wants to push her to have a “choice and freedom of thought.”