Growing and glowing! April Love Geary stripped down to show of her (very) large baby bump in a nude mirror snap. “Baby mama 🤍,” Robin Thicke‘s fiancée captioned the pic on Wednesday, December 2.

Fans and friends flooded Geary’s comment section to praise the stunning mother of two. “So beautiful 😍💖,” one fan wrote. “!!!!! me over here so excited for baby 3!!!! Eeeeeep,” her model pal Francesca Aiello commented, as another added: “You’re magical.” One week prior, the 25-year-old flaunted her growing belly via Instagram, noting there are “just a couple more weeks to go 💝.”

This will be the couple’s third child together. Geary and the “Blurred Lines” singer — who got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018 — already share Mia, 2, and Lola, 1. Thicke also has son Julian, 10, with ex-wife Paula Patton. Geary announced the expected arrival of her and Thicke’s baby on Sunday, October 4, via an Instaram pic of the model showing off her baby bump during a trip to the beach. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant … again. We love consistency!” she wrote.

The lovebirds — who started dating in the months following his separation from Patton in February 2014 — recently celebrated their sixth anniversary together.

The soon-to-be mother of three paid tribute to her fiancé with a sweet montage via Instagram. “Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you,” she captioned the post. “You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always ♥️ @robinthicke.”

Thicke is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off his love for Geary and his children. The 43-year-old often posts snaps with his kids enjoying days at the beach, lounging around at home or laying out in the sun. Thicke, who lost his father in 2016, explained the death of his father made him want to be a better man for his children. “I want to be a father that they can be proud of,” he previously confessed on Steve Harvey‘s talk show, Steve.