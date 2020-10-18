The pandemic has changed a lot of things, and when it comes to parenting, former couples might be having an even harder time. However, these former celeb couples prove that they are up for the challenge and working hard to give their young ones the love and support they need.
GWEN STEFANI & GAVIN ROSSDALE
Stefani, 51, found her sweet escape at beau Blake Shelton's Oklahoma home with sons Kingston,14, Zuma,12, and Apollo, 6, over the summer. "They've enjoyed having the kids on the ranch, fishing and riding horses," shared an insider at the time.
"Gwen's comfortable there because it's rural." But her ex, 54, wasn't too keen on the arrangement: "Gavin won't allow the kids to remain in Oklahoma much longer," noted the insider. He's insisting that they come home [to L.A.]."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON
Third time's the charm? After two cheating scandals, the basketball pro, 29, may be getting another shot with the 36-year-old reality star. The tip-off: They're quarantining together!
"Tristan's really stepping up to the plate" for Kardashian and their 2-year-old, True, says a source. "He's fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now."
And his efforts seem to be paying off: "Khloé and Tristan are very much acting like a couple," adds an insider, who notes that they're even being affectionate. "Who knows what'll happen when the quarantine ends."
ANDERSON COOPER & BENJAMIN MAISANI
Becoming a parent in the midst of a pandemic is undoubtedly scary, but new dad Cooper isn't on his own. The journalist, 53 — who welcomed son Wyatt via surrogate on April 27 — revealed that he and ex Benjamin are in this together: "He's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family, as well." The 47-year-old nightlife impresario is ready for this new role. Says a source, "Ben's selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time with the baby."
TAREK EL MOUSSA & CHRISTINA ANSTEAD
Not much has changed for this former HGTV couple, who prior to recent events already had a great co-parenting relationship. When it comes to raising their kiddos (Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5) in these difficult times, "we're on the same page," Anstead, 37, revealed.
For instance, she and her 39-year-old Flip or Flop costar, El Moussa, have been using the same homeschooling methods. "We're in it for the kids and whatever's best for them," adds the Christina on the Coast star. "We make it work."
JENNIFER GARNER & BEN AFFLECK
With so much uncertainty right now, the still-close actor and actress, both 48, are sure of one thing: how to care for Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. "Jen and Ben work hard for their family, and these complicated times are no different," explains a source. Affleck hasn't shied away from praising his ex's parenting skills.
"She's a great mother," he shared. "She has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."
