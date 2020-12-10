Sharing his truth. Big Brother alum Zach Rance opened up about his journey to accepting his bisexuality after his friendship with fellow house guest Frankie Grande turned into a romance.

In a candid conversation on the Mental Health Collection and With Love panel on Tuesday, December 8, the 30-year-old said he and Ariana Grande‘s brother sparked a fast friendship on season 16 of Big Brother in 2014. “I’ve been straight my entire life, I’ve only liked women,” he explained. “Frankie and I got super, super close. I fell in love with who he was as a person. Super funny, super smart. Good looking guy.

“As time went on, we got so close that I wasn’t really sure if I had feelings for him or not,” Rance confessed. “You know, I’ve always been straight so it was never a thing [for me] to like guys.”

The co-stars eventually explored “a relationship that was more than just friends” after season 16 ended, which Rance found confusing.

“He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with. After that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women parts,” the reality star said. “And after we hooked up, I was very uncertain about what was my next move.” Rance questioned the kind of guys he would be interested in and wondered if his feelings for Grande were just a result of the duo being “really close.”

The handsome hunk later hooked up with a photographer he met at a photoshoot; however, Rance still couldn’t quite figure out if he was ready to be in a romantic relationship with a man. “Doing more than making out with a guy is something that I just don’t want to do, and I’d never tried it,” he admitted. “We try not to label anything, you know, gender is super fluid. So it’s hard for me to say I’m straight. I’m not gay either.”

Despite his questioning, Rance added: “I just want to come out and say that I enjoyed hooking up with Frankie and the other guy I hooked up with — clearly I enjoyed it, because things went down.”

Rance hopes that being secure and honest about his sexuality will serve as a positive example for others going through a similar time. “I just wanted to come out and say that and be transparent and come out and say [that] I am bisexual, even though I do lean more toward heterosexuality,” Rance said. “But I just wanted to clear the air on that. … I want to inspire other people to be more open-minded because you can fall in love with someone’s mind, you can fall in love with someone’s heart. … You don’t have to just be attracted to the way they look.”