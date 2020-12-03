Loud and proud. Just hours after coming out as a lesbian, RHOC reality star Braunwyn Windham-Burke debuted her girlfriend, Kris, on Instagram. The 43-year-old shared a snap with her partner via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 2.

That same day, Windham-Burke shared her truth with the world in an interview with GLAAD. “I like women. I’m gay,” the blonde beauty said. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am.

“I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be,” she added. “I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

Windham-Burke also said she met someone who she “was interested in pursuing a relationship with,” prior to showing off her Instagram selfie with Kris. Despite her blossoming new relationship, the TV personality is planning to stay married to husband Sean Burke — with whom she shares children Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 2.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” Windham-Burke remarked, noting the family is working through “unchartered territories.” She added, “I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.” The co-parents have been married for two decades; however, rumors began to swirl that the duo was on the outs before season 15 of RHOC started airing in October.

“We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend,” the mother of seven added. Windham-Burke also said her hubby hangs out with the lovebirds from time to time. “I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us,” she said. “It’s only as weird as you make it.”

Windham-Burke later took to Instagram after her GLAAD interview and shared: “At 43 years old, I’ve finally been able to accept this part of myself and I’ve realized there are no rules about when someone should come out. This is my time.”

Reality star pals immediately flooded her comment section with love and support. RHOSLC‘s Heather Gay commented, “Love this look 🌈 🙌🏼,” and RHONY‘s Barbara Kavovit responded: “YASSSSSS and one 🔥 lesbian! ♥️ 💙 💚💜.” RHOP star Wendy Osefo wrote, “Love you 💕,” as former RHOC‘s Tamra Judge added, “So proud of you 🌈.”