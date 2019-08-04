The legendary pregnancy book What to Expect When You’re Expecting doesn’t have a chapter for expectant celebrity parents, but maybe it should. When it comes to letting the world know that you are having a baby, those who are known by millions have to approach it with a heaping amount of joy while maintaining their privacy as well.

These 20 celebrities mastered the art of the pregnancy announcement in that they are absolutely adorable, touchingly endearing but also maintain as much privacy as possible in the public eye. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s artistic flowery social media photo that revealed they were having twins to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who went “old school” showing up at his movie premiere and let the beautiful baby bump do all the announcing needed.

Expectant celebrity parents are on the verge of losing control of their lives while embracing the joys of bringing a newborn home from the hospital. But one thing they can control is the pregnancy announcement. Some inject humor into the reveal (such as Carrie Underwood of all people! Who knew the country superstar had such a silly streak?), and others, like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, went the modest route describing the rich emotion and blissful joy that they were feeling. Whose pregnancy announcements are the cutest? Read on …