The legendary pregnancy book What to Expect When You’re Expecting doesn’t have a chapter for expectant celebrity parents, but maybe it should. When it comes to letting the world know that you are having a baby, those who are known by millions have to approach it with a heaping amount of joy while maintaining their privacy as well.
These 20 celebrities mastered the art of the pregnancy announcement in that they are absolutely adorable, touchingly endearing but also maintain as much privacy as possible in the public eye. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s artistic flowery social media photo that revealed they were having twins to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who went “old school” showing up at his movie premiere and let the beautiful baby bump do all the announcing needed.
Expectant celebrity parents are on the verge of losing control of their lives while embracing the joys of bringing a newborn home from the hospital. But one thing they can control is the pregnancy announcement. Some inject humor into the reveal (such as Carrie Underwood of all people! Who knew the country superstar had such a silly streak?), and others, like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, went the modest route describing the rich emotion and blissful joy that they were feeling. Whose pregnancy announcements are the cutest? Read on …
View this post on Instagram
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love Your parents
A post shared by Nikki Reed (@nikkireed) on
View this post on Instagram
Josh & Me & BABY makes three!!! #mylovelybabybump
A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on
View this post on Instagram
We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!
A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on
View this post on Instagram
In honor of "Labor" Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier...
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on
View this post on Instagram
I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarp2019
A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on
View this post on Instagram
Prepping for baby number two! #babyjonas2
A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on
View this post on Instagram
👦+👧=👶 we're super excited to announce we're expecting a baby!
A post shared by Pete Wentz (@petewentz) on
View this post on Instagram
SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on
View this post on Instagram
This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated
A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennymollen) on
View this post on Instagram
And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter 👨🏻👱🏻♀️👶🏻👶🏻🐶 #BabyManno #May2018 . . 📷: @ashleyburns_
A post shared by Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) (@alifedotowsky) on
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The sun has set on 2014 and on my year of daily #hilariaypd ....2015 is going to be very exciting as we are thrilled to announce we are expecting another little addition to our family! (tadasana) #yogapostureoftheday #BaldwinBabyBump
A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on
