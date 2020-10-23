Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have decided to postpone their wedding until 2022, the Daily Mail reported. The change in plans comes as the couple does not want to limit the number of guests they can invite due to COVID-19.

The pair was originally going to tie the knot in September 2021 at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds estate, but they have put it off for another year.

According to the source, the couple may decide to get married on their own, and then host the celebrations in 2022.

The pair announced their engagement in July and had hoped to host two different celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic — one in England and one in Florida — so both their families could be involved.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham is believed to have his brothers, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, as his best men. His sister, six-year-old Harper, is said to be the main bridesmaid for the wedding, while his dad is reportedly going to be master of the ceremonies.

His mother is believed to be designing the actress’ wedding dress. The former Spice Girls member previously designed Eva Longoria‘s dress in 2016 and a frock donned by Meghan Markle on Christmas Day. Peltz’s gown is rumored to be sleek and minimal.

“Brooklyn is incredibly family-focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates,” the source said.

“Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.”

There are sure to be familiar faces on the star-studded guest list, including Spice Girls alums Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner.

The couple shared the engagement news on Tuesday, July 28, on Instagram. The pair posted a collection of pictures that captured the moment when Beckham popped the question.

“Can’t imagine a life without you baby,” he wrote. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

“I’m so in love with you my heart’s going to explode,” the bride-to-be commented.

In her own post, the actress simply said, “Brooklyn you’re my world.”

“Love you so much baby xxxx,” he commented.

His mother confirmed the exciting milestone with her own post saying, “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

Here’s to hoping these two can finally say I do in 2022!