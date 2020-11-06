Actress Candace Cameron Bure is ecstatic about her son’s engagement, and the prospect of becoming a “hot grandma” in the future.

Bure’s son Lev popped the question to his girlfriend, Taylor Hutchinson, over the summer, and she said yes. “We will love them unconditionally,” the 44-year-old told Us Weekly about the milestone. The Full House alum is excited to be “the best mother-in-law in town” and to eventually have grandkids around.

“It is so exciting to me. I can’t wait until the day I do become a grandma, whether that’s a few years or five years or 10, whatever, I love children,” she gushed.

The author and her husband, Valeri Bure, have given their 20-year-old son “so much advice” as marriage is “always a journey. I think that’s what we will tell him. And obviously, communication is key.”

Candace also advised him to treat his bride-to-be with “so much respect and love and kindness” and that “usually in return, your spouse is going to do the same.” The couple share two other children — Natasha Bure, 22, and Maksim Valerievich Bure, 18. However, Lev is the first to pop the question.

The actress was over the moon when her son got down on one knee. “She said YES!!!” she wrote on Instagram in August. “Last night my son @levbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorhutchinson.”

“We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans,” she said with a champagne emoji and a heart emoji.

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the family. “You’re gonna be a Grandma before you know it,” one fan commented. “How wonderful and exciting! Congratulations,” another wrote.

The couple got engaged on Friday, August 28. Hutchinson posted a photo with her new fiancé to Instagram as she showed off her ring. “Surprise surprise,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji and a ring emoji.

Lev posted an adorable black-and-white photo with his future wife on the beach in October with the caption, “Not a big deeaalll.”

“Omg wait we’re engaged?????? Crazy!!!!!!!!!!!” she joked in the comments section. “Best ever.”

The couple have yet to share when they will tie the knot.

“I feel great about them dating in the sense that they have a good head on their shoulders. They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. … I wish that they would date more in a sense. That sounds so weird!” she previously told Us Weekly about her children’s love lives.