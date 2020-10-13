Demi Lovato is reportedly having “all sorts of issues” with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich refusing to leave her alone after the couple ended their engagement in September.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker, who was engaged to Ehrich for just over two months, has remained quite tight-lipped about their sudden split, while her ex continues to use his social media platforms to relentlessly share details about their relationship with her fans — and Lovato has had enough.

What’s more, a source told E! News that Ehrich “has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him.” Added the insider, “She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

Since their split, the Young and the Restless actor, 29, has taken every opportunity he can to reach out to Lovato through social media, since the former Disney Channel star is believed to have changed her number after calling it quits.

“To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally,” Ehrich wrote in one of many messages posted to his Instagram Story last month.

“I’m here in real time with y’all,” he continued. “I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe. If you’re reading this… I love you always… unconditionally… no matter what.”

More recently, the actor was seen crying on the beach in Malibu where he popped the question to Lovato over the summer; some fans have deemed the stunt a serious cry for attention. “Max Ehrich really called paparazzi to follow him to the beach where he proposed to Demi just so he can fake cry. Get over the breakup and leave Demi alone,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing the photos.

Another wrote: “paprazzi never catch beyonce when shes working on a project but you’re telling me im supposed to believe they followed max eHRICH?? LMAOOOO BYEEE”

But it seems that all of the PR stunts orchestrated by Ehrich are having quite an effect on Lovato’s well-being. “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media,” an insider previously told E! News. “She wants nothing to do with him.”