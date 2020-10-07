Pop icon Britney Spears has owned the music world over the past few decades, but it has been the troubled pop star’s personal life that has dominated 2020.

In 2008, the singer entered into a conservatorship — meaning a court-supervised arrangement gave a guardian control of her personal decisions and finances — with her father, Jamie Spears, after suffering a very public breakdown.

Britney entered the agreement not long after a series of meltdowns that included shaving her head, hitting a parked paparazzo’s car with her umbrella and multiple trips to rehab. The singer lost custody of her two sons — Sean Preston and Jayden James — she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, due to the incidents.

The terms of the conservatorship haven’t been made public, but Britney wants that to change. The “Toxic” singer filed a petition to have parts of her conservatorship open to the public. It appears that Spears is on board with the #FreeBritney movement.

For many years, the pop legend’s fans have been suspicious about her conservatorship and have been calling for it to come to an end. There is currently a petition to the White House to help end the conservatorship as well as a #FreeBritney movement that is calling for legal intervention to help Britney regain control over her finances and life.

Things started to unravel for the troubled starlet last year when she made headlines by suddenly canceling her Las Vegas residency and a few months later reportedly checked herself into rehab — rumors are that it was involuntarily.

This summer, fans of the “Piece of Me” singer became increasingly concerned for her after she posted several alarming Instagram videos and photos that had fans speculating she was sending out a coded S.O.S. message.

Social media is an outlet for people to show a snapshot of their lives. Britney is no stranger to giving an inside look into what she’s been up to during quarantine — at times worrying her fans with her erratic posts.

OK! is taking a look at Britney’s most bizarre Instagram moments of 2020 (so far).