Breaking up is hard to do, and Max Ehrich — who recently broke off his engagement with singer Demi Lovato — seems to be feeling that sentiment keenly these days.

The Young and the Restless actor, 29, appears pained and teary-eyed in a video that is currently making the rounds, but instead of being sympathetic, a number of fans are dragging him for bringing the drama… and questioning his sincerity, at that.

INSIDE DEMI LOVATO AND MAX EHRICH‘S SUDDEN SPLIT — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

In the clip, shared by TMZ, Ehrich is shown on the same Malibu, Calif., beach where he proposed to Lovato in July. Head in hands, he gazes at the ocean despondently and even lifts his hands in prayer. Yes, he is looking tortured, but is this an actual touching moment of humanity, or just a staged photo op by a trained actor?

While some fans were sympathetic and gave him the benefit of the doubt, many others on the Twittersphere were quick to roll virtual eyes back into their heads.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“Max thought the whole world would sympathize with him but everyone thinks hes a pathetic loser,“ wrote one, while another said: “Max Ehrich really called paparazzi to follow him to the beach where he proposed to Demi just so he can fake cry.“

One user even made an account titled “Max Ehrich crying to your fave song,“ which consists of, you guessed it, the video in question set to songs by artists ranging from Blackpink to Harry Styles.

Some of this response is likely triggered by Team Demi fans who are concerned for her welfare following mixed reports of Ehrich’s overall intentions regarding their now-broken relationship. The pair got engaged after just four months together, sparking concern from Lovato’s fans (and friends!).

“Demi and Max have been in a bad place for a few weeks,“ an insider recently told OK! “Her family and friends thinks he is trouble, using her to get more famous. There have been lots of red flags that Demi chose to not see.“

For his part, Ehrich may be in question regarding his motives, but he is now begging fans to give both himself and his ex-fiancée some privacy while they sort out their breakup feels. “We’re two human beings who are going through a tough time … just leave us alone, let us make our art, our music, our movies,” he stated.

It’s “OK Not To Be OK,” Max — we suppose…