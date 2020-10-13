No scandal here! Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, posed outside their Wiltshire, England, home on Tuesday, October 13, looking in love and happier than ever — just two days after the actor was spotted packing on the PDA with Lily James in Rome.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note that they gave to reporters. “Thank you.”

West, 50, and FitzGerald, 49 — who have been married since June 2010 — couldn’t stop kissing and smiling while photographers snapped photos of the pair. The Affair alum wore a brown coat with a button down and dark pants, while the landscape designer wore a blue sweater with jeans. The couple share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. West also shares daughter Martha with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

On Sunday, October 11, the Yesterday actress, 31, and West took a break from filming their mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, where they were pictured sharing an electric scooter around the city, eating lunch at a restaurant and exploring the sights, the Daily Mail reported.

During their outing, the dad of five — who was not wearing his wedding band — caressed James’ arms and couldn’t help but plant kisses on her neck while they were dining with their mutual manager, Angharad Wood.

FitzGerald saw “the pictures and she’s devastated,” a friend told MailOnline on October 12. “I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them. Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.”

“She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, James has yet to make any sort of statement. The Cinderella star made headlines over the summer when she was spotted out and about with Chris Evans. In July, the pair exited a private club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood and days later, they ate ice cream cones in the park. Prior to that, James dated The Crown actor Matt Smith for five years.

The brunette beauty told Harper’s BAZAAR UK that she “won’t discuss whether or not she is dating” but revealed what advice she would give to her younger self.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she said. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”