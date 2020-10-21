Pregnant Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are expecting a baby boy!

The 26-year-old singer revealed the exciting news on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, October 20. While extremely excited for her baby boy’s arrival, Trainor told the show host she initially thought she was having a girl. “I did all those [old wives’ tales] online — how fast is the heartbeat? Where do your hips go? — and I was wrong,” she explained.

The “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer expressed her pregnancy preparation stress with Clarkson — who shares two chilren with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. “I’m just over halfway and I don’t know when to buy stuff!” she admitted. “People want to buy me stuff, but I don’t want to have two cribs .. what do I do?! Help me!”

The blonde beauty posted a clip from her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show the same day the episode aired. She captioned the clip: “So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show @kellyclarksonshow #MOMGOALS @darylsabara,” followed by a blue heart and pregnant emoji.

Fans and friends quickly took to the comment section to congratulate the delighted mama. “Go Meghan,” Rebel Wilson wrote with a red heart. “Congrats! You’re gunna be the best momma!” one user wrote while model Ashley Graham commented, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” The Kelly Clarkson Show also commented, “CONGRATS mama!! Can’t wait to meet your little guy.”

The songstress and Spy Kids star, 28, announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this month on the TODAY Show With Hoda & Jenna. Trainor teased she is doing “very good” before confessing: “There’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.” As the “All About That Bass” singer said, “Hit it, Daryl,” the soon-to-be father announced, “We’re pregnant!”

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep,” Trainor said. “We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the TODAY show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world,'” she said while adding, “It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

The songstress explained pregnancy has been an eye-opening experience. “I do feel like I’m learning new things every single day,” Trainor said. “I realized how amazing women are. We’re all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy.”

The “Dear Future Husband” singer then took to Instagram to share the news with her 11.3M followers. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” she captioned the picture of her ultrasound with a crying emoji and smiley face with hearts. “@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” she concluded the post with more excited emojis on October 7.

The love birds met through mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz. Trainor and Sabara dated for two years before tying the knot during an intimate backyard ceremony in December 2018. The duo said they both knew they found the one early on in their relationship.

“I definitely was positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were like basically living together on the road,” Trainor told PEOPLE in 2018. “It’s super cheesy, but when you know, you know. As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew: This is the one,” Sabara added at the time.