Golfer Dustin Johnson and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, showed some skin on the warm beaches of St. Barts island after Johnson’s Masters win.

Page Six posted the sexy snaps of the 36-year-old celebrating his victory in Nikki Beach with his 31-year-old bride-to-be.

The blonde beauty wore a barely-there silver bikini with a bedazzled fishnet cover-up, while the new Masters champ wore a simple light-blue bathing suit and showed off his fit physique. The hot couple played in the water and took a stroll on the sand together on their romantic getaway.

The two were accompanied by his brother and caddie, Austin, and wife Samantha, Gretzky’s BFF Kim Melnichenko and Matt Forss, pals Emily Birdsall and her partner, Sam, and former caddie Miguel Rivera. They are said to be staying in a luxury apartment on the island.

Gretzky could not be prouder of her man; she posted a snap of the couple sharing a kiss on Instagram with the caption, “Honey, I’m forever & always your biggest fan. So proud of you.”

Johnson shared the same photo with the caption, “Dreams do come true… we did it @paulinagretzky.”

“So happy for you 2,” Paulina’s mom, Janet Gretzky, commented.

Fans congratulated the golfer on the epic win. “Such a great moment. Congrats to you both,” one user said. “Congratulations! Finally something good to come from 2020!” another posted.

The vacay was well deserved after Johnson won the Masters Tournament on Sunday, November 15, with a new record. He won by five strokes with a record 20 under par total of 268. This is two strokes better than the previous record, which was jointly held by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. Johnson is the first World No. 1 to win the Masters since Woods’ win in 2002.

Johnson is now among Jason Day and Henrik Stenson as the only players to post 20 under in a major.

Gretzky was at the tournament to support her man. “My mom is crying for sure,” she said in a Twitter video.

The couple met in 2009 and were engaged in 2013. They have been going strong ever since, despite breakup rumors being plagued by scandal. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson said after rumors swirled that he cheated on Gretzky with another woman.

The couple shares two children together, 5-year-old Tatum and 3-year-old River.