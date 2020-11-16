In a good place! Dustin Johnson celebrated his win at the 2020 Masters on Sunday, November 15, by kissing his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky.

The two held hands on the golf course after the 36-year-old golfer earned his first green jacket in Augusta, Ga. “My mom is crying for sure,” the 31-year-old told her man in a video, which was posted on Twitter.

Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky on the 18th green after the final round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Photo: MEGA



The duo — who share two sons, Tatum, 5, and River, 3 — have been engaged since 2013 and seem to be happier than ever. However, the couple went through some bumps in the road over the past few years.

In 2009, Johnson tested positive for marijuana and that same year, he was arrested for DUI in South Carolina, The National Enquirer reported. Then, in 2012 and 2014, Johnson failed a drug test and tested positive for cocaine.

Before the news broke, Johnson announced he was stepping away from golf to focus on his personal life. “I will use this time to seek professional help for personal challenges I have faced,” he said in a statement at the time. “By committing the time and resources necessary to improve my mental health, physical well-being and emotional foundation, I am confident that I will be better equipped to fulfill my potential and become a consistent champion.”

In 2015, Johnson was caught with former mistress Alli MacKenzie, Radar reported at the time. The two were spotted at a Publix supermarket in South Florida, where Johnson put his arm around the model as they strolled down the aisles. “They looked super flirty, and like they were going to kiss,” an eyewitness revealed.

However, MacKenzie denied that anything happened between the two. “I ran into an old friend buying baby food for his son at Publix,” she said. “I wish Paulina, Tatum and Dustin the very best start in their lives together.”

Things continued to get worse. In 2018, Johnson released a statement on Twitter after rumors swirled that he cheated on Gretzky with another woman. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” he wrote. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Dustin Johnson celebrates with his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, after Johnson won the 2020 Masters on the 18th green during the Masters Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga. Photo: MEGA

Meanwhile, Johnson’s alleged mistress, Yassie Safai, told TMZ that she was “not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson.”

“Nor have we had any prior relationship,” she said. “I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood Country Club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe four times since then and yes, briefly spoke with him, like I’m sure any avid golfer and member would.”

“I am sure he is a great person, but we do not have a close friendship,” she continued. “I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people. I have no insight into the rumors around Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s relationship. I wish them nothing but the best. I just want to go back to living my normal life.”

So, how exactly did Johnson and Gretzsky work through their issues? “For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids,” he told Golfweek in September. “And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing.”