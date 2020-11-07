While she’s no stranger to reading stories about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin made sure to let her fans know that there was no truth to a report claiming the model was pregnant with her first child.

The 23-year-old went on her Instagram Story to set the record straight while insisting that people should divert their attention to more important things, such as letting their voices be heard in the US Election than to be entertained by false accusations.

She wrote: “I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka [also known as] the election.”

While Baldwin denies being pregnant with Bieber’s child, the couple has made it no secret over the past 12 months that starting a family was definitely a goal of theirs.

In an interview with Vogue India earlier this year, the blonde beauty admitted that she sees herself having kids with the “Yummy” hitmaker as she explained to the publication how they would hope to raise their future children together.

“They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due,” she said.

Her husband hasn’t been shy to admit that he also looks forward to becoming a dad. However, the Biebs stressed that neither him nor Baldwin are putting any pressure on starting a family because they’re still building their relationship and hope to do a little more traveling before settling down and becoming parents.

While promoting his latest album, Changes, Bieber told Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe: “I want to start my own family in due time.

“I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

The doting couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in September, and while Bieber had hoped to fly somewhere special to mark the occasion, the two were forced to celebrate at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, that didn’t stop neither one of them from gushing about their undying love for one another, with Bieber sharing a montage video of his favorite moments with Baldwin in an Instagram post while the caption read: “2 years today @haileybieber… xoxo.”

The duo has certainly come a long way, after having shared an on-again, off-again romance for two years before Bieber popped the question and proposed in July 2018 — just months after calling it quits with Selena Gomez for good.

The fact that Bieber and Baldwin are already discussing plans to have children goes to show that while many doubted they would last as a married couple, the duo has undoubtedly proved people otherwise.