Babies on the brain?

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been enjoying their time together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no bun in the oven … yet! However, the lovebirds are planning for the future, a source told Us Weekly.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” the insider dished. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.” Right now “they are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another.”

The 26-year-old singer and the model, 23, tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse. One year later, they celebrated with their family and friends in South Carolina. The pair recently became an aunt and uncle after the blonde beauty’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, and her husband, Andrew Aronow, welcomed their first child named Iris.

“Been hard to keep this to myself my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT,” Baldwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Auntie Hails loves you so much.”

Following her touching post, the “Holy” singer posted a snap of his himself with their “baby niece” and wrote, “Scroll through and whiteness [sic] the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!”

Dwayne Johnson chimed in on the adorable post and commented, “This pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.” The actor’s hilarious remarks comes after a source disclosed that the newlyweds “have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together.” They hope to have “kids in the near future,” the source added, noting it has become a “very real conversation between them.”

Despite stating the two hadn’t “ma[de] any babies” during lockdown, Baldwin explained that they’ve only been husband and wife for a short period of time. “We’ve just been … getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on,” she said.

The power couple often packs on the PDA via Instagram. The duo recently celebrated their anniversary, and Baldwin posted a throwback picture from their big day. “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over,” she captioned the snap.

For his part, the Grammy winner posted a similar shot, writing, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!” he continued. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”