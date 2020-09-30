Hugh Jackman‘s wife is setting the record straight… just like her husband.

After years of tabloid speculation regarding the Wolverine star’s sexuality, Deborra-Lee Furness is finally speaking out.

“He’s been gay so many years,” she said, while laughing during an interview on Anh’s Brush With Fame. “I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.

“It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed,” the 64-year-old continued.

CELEBRITY LIBRAS! 30 STARS WHO SHARE THE ZODIAC SIGN

The 51 year-old met Furness on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995 and married the following year. The Kate & Leopold star personally designed an engagement ring for Furness, and their wedding rings bore the Sanskrit inscription “Om paramar mainamar”, translated as “we dedicate our union to a greater source.” Furness had two miscarriages, following which she and Jackman adopted two children, Oscar and Ava.

“We just had this amazing connection,” she said about meeting her husband. “And I feel blessed that I experienced, that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is.”

Many of the gay rumors stemmed from the actor’s love of Broadway and musical theatre. In 2004, Jackman won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in The Boy from Oz. The four-time host of the Tony Awards also starred in film musicals such as Les Misérables, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and The Greatest Showman, for which he received a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Album.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN DONATED PART OF HIS ’21 BRIDGES’ SALARY TO COSTAR SIENNA MILLER

In 2013, the Aussie hunk dismissed the gay rumors to 60 Minutes. “If I was, I would be,” Jackman declared, who found them frustrating due to how they upset his wife.

“I don’t think — it’s to me not the most interesting thing about a person anyway,” he said, “but ah — I do get frustrated for Deb, ’cause I see Deb go, ‘Ah, this is crazy.'”