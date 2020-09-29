The sweet stories of Chadwick Boseman‘s kindness continue to pour out following the actor’s untimely death.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, Sienna Miller opened up about a touching experience she had with her 21 Bridges costar.

“He produced 21 Bridges and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold,” the 38-year-old told the publication. “So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Following the 43-year-old’s passing on August 28, the British beauty was hesitant to share the personal story but eventually did so as “a testament to who he was.”

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,’” she explained of the 2019 film. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

In the action film, directed by Brian Kirk, Boseman starred as an NYPD detective who shuts down the eponymous 21 bridges of Manhattan to find two suspected cop killers; Miller played a narcotics detective.

The Golden Globe nominee also noted that Boseman’s generosity was “the most astounding thing” she had ever experienced, especially in Hollywood.

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth,’” she continued. “It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very, very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.'”

Boseman was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina on Thursday, September 3, just days after he lost his battle with colon cancer. The Black Panther star was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The Associated Press reported that Boseman’s official cause of death was listed as multiple organ failures as a result of his colon cancer diagnosis.

The NAACP Image Award winner’s death came as a surprise to many, as he privately battled the disease for four years. His agent, Michael Greene, revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that the actor decided to keep his health struggles out of the spotlight because his mother, Carolyn, always taught him “not to have people fuss over him.”

Following the tragic news, celebrities quickly paid tribute to the Hollywood icon, who was also famous for his roles in Get on Up, 42 and Avengers: Infinity War.

Mark Ruffalo wrote, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in Power, King.”

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Chris Evans added. “This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in Power, King.”

Brie Larson got emotional, writing, “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”