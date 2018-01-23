Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s relationship seems to be moving at the speed of light.

Just hours after the couple revealed they have entered into a courtship, Josiah shared photos from their current international beach vacation.

The 21-year-old reality star shared an Instagram series of him and his girlfriend on a beach in New Zealand, seemingly in celebration of their courtship announcement.

“I’m really enjoying the beauty in New Zealand,” he captioned the pic. “😍 Oh, and the landscape is pretty nice too I guess. 😉 #mygirl #lauren”

As OK! readers’ know, Lauren is accompanying the Duggars on their trips to Australia and New Zealand for their family speaking engagements.

News of the couple’s courtship first came on Monday, after Jim Bob and Michelle reportedly revealed the couple’s big news while talking at a parenting conference. The couple later confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Josiah and Lauren’s courtship marks Josiah’s second shot at love as he was once courting Marjorie Jackson.

As Duggar fans know, Marjorie and Josiah called it quits amidst Josh Duggar’s molestation and cheating scandal, back in 2015.

“Marjorie and I had a good time together,” he told People at the time. “We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.”

What do you think of Josiah and Lauren’s vacation pics? Sound off in the comments!